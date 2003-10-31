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Old upload files- lost forever?

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  • #1

    Old upload files- lost forever?

    I’m trying to access the final versions of the Aldebaran 2 mod for SMAX mentioned in this thread- I don’t suppose it’s possible to access them, somehow?
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