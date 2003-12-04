Announcement

Delete account request

  #1

    Delete account request

    Hello. Please could I ask someone to delete my account please? I don't think I've ever posted and my interest in the game Civilization was a very long time ago. Thank you very much and best wishes to everyone here
  #2
    Sorry, It can't be done.
