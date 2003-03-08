Okay, here's a grown-up politics thread as requested. Matt Taibbi's just interviewed Martin Gurri, who wrote Revolt of the Public (the full title is longer, just like Wealth of Nations and Origin of Species) way back in 2014. The book has come to seem prescient, what with Trump and all.
The basic thesis is that uprisings, violent and otherwise, around the world, are rooted in the unique ability of the internet to democratize the sharing of information. In this view, Trump wasn't caused by white resentment, the hollowing out of the working class, or whatever; he was caused by a couple of decades where access to and ability to disseminate information was increasingly removed from the control of any gatekeeper, enabling basically any jackass to thumb his nose at elites provided he was canny enough to ride the storm. This is something I've long though myself, but apparently Gurri thought of it first. I hadn't thought to connect it to Obama as well, though, as Gurri did, nor to worldwide politics. Now I kinda want to read it. Thoughts?
