Looking for some Civ 6 MP
self biased
Apolyton Wizard
Join Date:
02 Nov 1999
Posts:
7054
Looking for some Civ 6 MP
Yesterday, 10:40
The premise is that we get some old timers together on discord and record the chatter of the game, as well as the gameplay footage, and edit everything into a slick video of the game.
I wasn't born with enough middle fingers.
[
Brandon Roderick? You mean Brock's Toadie?
][
Hanged from Yggdrasil
]
David Floyd
Emperor
Join Date:
01 Jan 1970
Posts:
3120
Yesterday, 14:41
Sounds fun, I'm in.
Follow me on Twitter:
http://twitter.com/DaveDaDouche
Read my seldom updated blog where I talk to myself:
http://davedadouche.blogspot.com/
