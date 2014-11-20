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Where's the World Cup thread?

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  • #1

    Where's the World Cup thread?

    I was going to gloat about how Trump's cheating backfired spectacularly last night against Ze Belgians 😅

    FUK U(SA) 🏆
    "Aha, you must have supported the Iraq war and wear underpants made out of firearms, just like every other American!" Loinburger
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