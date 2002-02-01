Announcement

    NFL 2026

    Black Monday 2026

    Usually, about 6 head coaching jobs turn over during the offseason. This year, we're up to 10 open NFL head coaching gigs. Two have been filled - both with recently-fired guys being recycled:

    New York Giants - fired Brian Daboll in November -- hired John Harbaugh as HC
    Tennessee Titans - fired Brian Callahan in October
    Atlanta Falcons - fired HC Raheem Morris (GM job open too) -- hired Kevin Stefanski as HC
    Arizona Cardinals - fired HC Jonathan Gannon
    Las Vegas Raider - fired HC Pete Carroll
    Cleveland Browns - fired HC Kevin Stefanski
    Baltimore Ravens - "parted ways" with HC John Harbaugh
    Miami Dolphins - fired HC Mike McDaniel (GM job also open)​
    Pittsburgh Steelers - HC Mike Tomlin walked away
    Buffalo Bills - fired HC Sean McDermott
