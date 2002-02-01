Black Monday 2026
Usually, about 6 head coaching jobs turn over during the offseason. This year, we're up to 10 open NFL head coaching gigs. Two have been filled - both with recently-fired guys being recycled:
New York Giants - fired Brian Daboll in November -- hired John Harbaugh as HC
Tennessee Titans - fired Brian Callahan in October
Atlanta Falcons - fired HC Raheem Morris (GM job open too) -- hired Kevin Stefanski as HC
Arizona Cardinals - fired HC Jonathan Gannon
Las Vegas Raider - fired HC Pete Carroll
Cleveland Browns - fired HC Kevin Stefanski
Baltimore Ravens - "parted ways" with HC John Harbaugh
Miami Dolphins - fired HC Mike McDaniel (GM job also open)
Pittsburgh Steelers - HC Mike Tomlin walked away
Buffalo Bills - fired HC Sean McDermott
