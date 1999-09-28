Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Any Interest in Survival?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Any Interest in Survival?

    I'll start it if there's interest.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
    Tags: None
  • #2
    My whole family has been asking about it
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

    Comment

    • #3
      Absolutely.
      Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
      RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

      Comment

      • #4
        Yes
        "

        Comment

        • #5
          Well, alright then. Stand by.
          Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
          "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
          He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

          Comment

          • #6
            Poly Pickers
            Poly

            https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/survival/register/joinprivategroup?gid=20400&invitation_key=bcf77eae e2d61aff
            Last edited by SlowwHand; August 28, 2025, 01:54.
            Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
            "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
            He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

            Comment

            • #7
              In

              Comment

              • #8
                In
                Keep on Civin'
                RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

                Comment

                • #9
                  Looking forward to my usual early loss.
                  Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
                  RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    3...sessions per season is average.
                    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
                    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
                    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Welp, that was nice while it lasted....
                      Some days are diamonds, some days are rocks...

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Don't worry... from past experience, you won't have to wait long for the next one to start
                        Keep on Civin'
                        RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

                        Comment

                        Previous template Next
                        Working...
                        X