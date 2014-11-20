Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

seth jones is -90 since coming to the 'hawks

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    seth jones is -90 since coming to the 'hawks

    217 games -90
    at a reduction to 180 games with 37 remainder
    we come to a "every other game" minus situation
    in addition to his own production
    and the production of others when he doesn't reach the score sheet
    ...
    that's a big deal. every other game, with any degree of scoring, and still ending up -1
    he might be the worst D-man in hawks history given any amount of favor as a "top line" performer.
    you'd have to ignore players like Suter and Smith in order to fish around for some atrocious year someone with less talent had

    bernie nicholls is a 70 goal player
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Bedard is the most overrated player in NHL history

    Comment

    • #3
      Generational talent


      While he already has an elite-level shot, player agent Don Meehan says his vision and hockey sense set him apart from others at NHL Draft.
      â€‹
      it takes work to get to -40
      "defense is effort"

      most overrated player in nhl history

      Stu Cowan: Here's why experts consider Connor Bedard a generational talent
      https://montrealgazette.com/sports/hockey/nhl/hockey-inside-out/stu-cowan-heres-why-experts-consider-connor-bedard-a-generational-talent
      While he already has an elite-level shot, player agent Don Meehan says his vision and hockey sense set him apart from others at NHL Draft.

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X