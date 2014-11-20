seth jones is -90 since coming to the 'hawks

217 games -90
at a reduction to 180 games with 37 remainder
we come to a "every other game" minus situation
in addition to his own production
and the production of others when he doesn't reach the score sheet
...
that's a big deal. every other game, with any degree of scoring, and still ending up -1
he might be the worst D-man in hawks history given any amount of favor as a "top line" performer.
you'd have to ignore players like Suter and Smith in order to fish around for some atrocious year someone with less talent had
bernie nicholls is a 70 goal player
