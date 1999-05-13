Announcement

CBS Pick 'ems

    CBS Pick 'ems

    We doing that league again? I'm signed back in, I think Cold Wizard set it up
  • #2
    wow, Deion Sanders and his son have taken the country by storm

    The Colorado Buffaloes knocked off last year's championship game loser TCU 45-42

    The Buffs were 1-11 last year and have sucked for years

    • #3
      Technically I seized control from Reismark. But LHL is still rolling along: https://lhl.football.cbssports.com/opm . I just spammed past users with an email. If you've played before, you're still in, if not you need to send me your email so I can send you an invite because I can't find the setting to open it up.
      https://youtu.be/HLNhPMQnWu4

      • #4


        and TCU was favored;by 21.
        • #5
          Originally posted by ColdWizard View Post
          Technically I seized control from Reismark. But LHL is still rolling along: https://lhl.football.cbssports.com/opm . I just spammed past users with an email. If you've played before, you're still in, if not you need to send me your email so I can send you an invite because I can't find the setting to open it up.
          theres a bunch of people signed up but only a half dozen or so active

          • #6
            Made my picks at CBS.
            • #7
              Originally posted by Berzerker View Post

              theres a bunch of people signed up but only a half dozen or so active
              I think we were down to 4, including myself, for a couple years.
              https://youtu.be/HLNhPMQnWu4

              • #8
                I was on an archaic system and lost my login information and stopped playing but I'm back

                • #9
                  I've made my picks already
