We doing that league again? I'm signed back in, I think Cold Wizard set it up
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
CBS Pick 'ems
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
-
-
Technically I seized control from Reismark. But LHL is still rolling along: https://lhl.football.cbssports.com/opm . I just spammed past users with an email. If you've played before, you're still in, if not you need to send me your email so I can send you an invite because I can't find the setting to open it up.Pool Manager - Lombardi Handicappers League - An NFL Pick 'Em Pool
https://youtu.be/HLNhPMQnWu4
Comment
-
and TCU was favored;by 21.Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Comment
-
Originally posted by ColdWizard View PostTechnically I seized control from Reismark. But LHL is still rolling along: https://lhl.football.cbssports.com/opm . I just spammed past users with an email. If you've played before, you're still in, if not you need to send me your email so I can send you an invite because I can't find the setting to open it up.
Comment
-
Made my picks at CBS.Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
Comment
-
Originally posted by Berzerker View Post
theres a bunch of people signed up but only a half dozen or so activePool Manager - Lombardi Handicappers League - An NFL Pick 'Em Pool
https://youtu.be/HLNhPMQnWu4
Comment
-
-
Comment