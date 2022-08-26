It's back
I've set up the traditional Poly Confidence Pool.
Invites went out from Yahoo. If you didn't get one or weren't in the league last year.
The League Name = Poly Confidence
Group ID# 22057
Password = Poly
If you have any problems joining, let me know here and we will get you what you need.
Good Luck All
