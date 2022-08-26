Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Poly Confidence Pool

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Poly Confidence Pool

    It's back
    I've set up the traditional Poly Confidence Pool.
    Invites went out from Yahoo. If you didn't get one or weren't in the league last year.
    The League Name = Poly Confidence

    Group ID# 22057
    Password = Poly

    If you have any problems joining, let me know here and we will get you what you need.

    Good Luck All
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X