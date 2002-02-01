Announcement

    Rules & BAPAYs and stuff -- 2022 RAH Memorial League

    I went digging around for an old rule set, found one from 2019... mainly for reference.


    Poly IDP FF19 Draft Thread + Rules/Settings

    August 17, 2019, 13:21


    2019 season theme: "We don't need no stinking theme."


    Settings 2022


    Edit
    League Name: 2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF
    League Logo:
    Auto-renew Enabled: Yes
    Custom League URL: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo...eague/poly_idp
    Draft Type: Offline Draft
    Cash League Settings: Not a cash league
    Max Teams: 14
    Scoring Type: Head-to-Head
    Start Scoring on: Week 1
    Can't Cut List Provider: None
    Max Acquisitions for Entire Season: No maximum
    Max Acquisitions per Week: No maximum
    Max Trades for Entire Season No maximum
    Trade End Date: November 19, 2022
    Allow Draft Pick Trades: No
    Trade Review: Commissioner
    Trade Reject Time: 2 days
    Waiver Time: No waivers
    Waiver Type: Continual rolling list
    Weekly Waivers None
    Allow injured players from waivers or free agents to be added directly to injury slot: No
    Post Draft Players: Free Agents
    Invite Sharing Tools: Enabled
    Playoffs: 4 teams - Week 16 and 17 (ends Monday, Jan 2)
    Playoff Tie-Breaker: Best regular season record vs opponent wins
    Playoff Reseeding: No
    Divisions: No
    Lock Eliminated Teams: Yes
    League Pickem: Yes
    Apply Injured Status For Postponed Games No
    Roster Positions: QB, WR, WR, RB, RB, TE, W/R/T, K, DB, DB, DL, LB, LB, BN1, BN2, BN3, BN4, BN5, BN6, BN7, BN8, BN9, IR, IR
    Fractional Points: Yes
    Negative Points: Yes
    Make League Publicly Viewable: Yes
    Invite Permissions: All Managers Can Invite

    SCORING

    CompletionsYahoo Default 0
    Incomplete PassesYahoo Default 0
    Passing Yards
    Passing TouchdownsYahoo Default 4
    InterceptionsYahoo Default -1
    SacksYahoo Default 0
    Rushing Yards
    Rushing Touchdowns
    ReceptionsYahoo Default 0.5
    Receiving YardsYahoo Default 10 yards per point
    Receiving Touchdowns
    Return Yards 0
    Return Touchdowns
    2-Point Conversions
    Fumbles LostYahoo Default -2
    Offensive Fumble Return TD
    Field Goals 0-19 Yards
    Field Goals 20-29 Yards
    Field Goals 30-39 Yards
    Field Goals 40-49 Yards
    Field Goals 50+ Yards
    Field Goals Missed 0-19 YardsYahoo Default 0
    Field Goals Missed 20-29 YardsYahoo Default 0
    Field Goals Missed 30-39 YardsYahoo Default 0
    Point After Attempt Made
    Point After Attempt MissedYahoo Default 0
    Tackle Solo
    Tackle Assist
    Sack
    Interception
    Fumble Force
    Fumble Recovery
    Defensive Touchdown
    SafetyYahoo Default 2
    Pass Defended
    Block KickYahoo Default 2
    Turnover Return Yards 0
    Extra Point Returned

    Draft Rules

    -Standard serpentine draft, 22 rounds.
    -Draft hours are 8am to 10pm CDT (US), 7 days/week
    -Time limit for each pick: 4 hours during draft hours. Draft positions 1 and 8 get 6 hours total to make their 2 picks on the turnaround.
    -Commish has discretion to reduce time limits if we start running behind.
    -All starting positions must be filled in draft.
    -Any league member may assign a BAPAY after time has expired (see below for guidelines).
    -No BAPAYs in the first two rounds (within reason; Commish discretion).
    -The selection clock starts running at the start of Round 3; earlier at commish discretion.

    BAPAY LISTS

    --Offensive BAPAYs are determined by Yahoo's player list, 2021 Season (total), sorted by "Actual" under Rankings (not the default "Projected").
    --Defensive BAPAYs are determined by sorting the player list by 2021 Season (total), sorted by "Fantasy Points."

    [Note: Yahoo "Actual" ranking uses 2021 NFL stats applied through our league's scoring rules. This means, among other things, that no rookie can be assigned via BAPAY, and guys injured last year will be pushed down the list.]

    IF YOU ARE BAPAYED: You have the right -- within 10 picks or 24 hours, whichever comes first -- to change your assigned BAPAY to any still-available player. The BAPAYed player goes back into the draft-eligible pool. Any and all intervening picks by other teams stand. A card laid is a card played.


    KEEP THINGS MOVING!

    1. Get in touch with the people drafting adjacent to you and share the best way to get in touch for quick notification.
    2. After you pick, immediately PM, email or text the next manager to let him know he's on the clock.
    3. If you're going to be away, please send a list or instructions to one or two other managers to cover your next pick (or two). You can also post notes publicly, like "Bapay me a TE this round" or similar.
    4. Don't forget to clean out your PM box.
    5. When you post your pick, copy/paste the full draft list, preferably followed by a note like "PM sent to [NextGuy]."

    IF THERE'S A PROBLEM
    ...such as the selection of an already-chosen player or an incorrectly-assigned BAPAY, post immediately! The draft stops until things are resolved.

    MORE DRAFT TIPS & THOUGHTS
    --Talk to the managers adjacent to you in the draft and find out how they prefer to be contacted (Poly PM, text, email, Facebook, etc.)
    --Find a "BAPAY Buddy" or two to leave your lists/picks with when you’ll be away. I work from home and am seldom away from my computer for long.
    --If you're away and the list you sent is used accurately and in good faith, that pick will stand.
    --No table talk, please! If you are surprised that a player has been overlooked, just ignore the topic until he's been chosen.
    --OTOH, if you learn of a serious training camp injury, arrest, etc., posting that info is a community benefit.
    --Throughout the draft, I will make regular uploads of our selections to the Yahoo league site. This keeps the player list clean, makes BAPAYs easier to determine, and makes it easy for those who use Yahoo research tools.

    ASSIGNING BAPAY PICKS

    Beginning in Round 3, any league member can assign a BAPAY selection after time to pick has expired. The BAPAY victim will be assigned the top available player at Yahoo at a position of need, using the "Actual" filter for offense and the "Fantasy Points" filter for defense. Position of need will be decided according to the following priority list. Try to pay attention to Bye week issues, especially for QB and TE. However, this is not a strict requirement.

    Priority List by Position

    1. Starter, Offense, skill position (QB, RB, WR, TE -- includes 5 total RB/WR to cover swing slot)
    2. Starter, Defense, any position: 2-DBs, 2-LBs, 1-DL
    3. Backup skill position, in this order: RB3 - WR3 - RB4 - WR4
    4. QB2 (Bye alert)
    5. TE2 (Bye alert)
    6. RB5/WR5
    7. QB3
    8. DEF6
    9) Kicker

    Thus, for our 22-round draft, an all-BAPAY team would be assigned, in order, as follows:

    Round/Position

    1-7) Offensive skill positions (2-ea RB and WR, 1-each QB, W/R and TE), by Actual
    8-12) DL1, LB1/2, DB1/2, by Fantasy Points
    13-15) WR and/or RB until team has 4 of each
    16) QB2
    17) TE2
    18-19) RB5, WR5
    20) QB3
    21) DEF6 (any position)
    22) Kicker

    This procedure makes the BAPAY process reasonably fair for the victim yet (theoretically) easy to administer for any league member.

    In the (un?)likely Event of a Poly Outage During the Draft
    Your seat cushion may be used as a flotation device. If the outage lasts more than a day, we will try to find a temporary draft location using the league message board on Yahoo.
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
