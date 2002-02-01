Rules & BAPAYs and stuff -- 2022 RAH Memorial League

I went digging around for an old rule set, found one from 2019... mainly for reference.
Poly IDP FF19 Draft Thread + Rules/Settings
August 17, 2019, 13:21
2019 season theme: "We don't need no stinking theme."
Settings 2022
Edit
SCORING
-Standard serpentine draft, 22 rounds.
-Draft hours are 8am to 10pm CDT (US), 7 days/week
-Time limit for each pick: 4 hours during draft hours. Draft positions 1 and 8 get 6 hours total to make their 2 picks on the turnaround.
-Commish has discretion to reduce time limits if we start running behind.
-All starting positions must be filled in draft.
-Any league member may assign a BAPAY after time has expired (see below for guidelines).
-No BAPAYs in the first two rounds (within reason; Commish discretion).
-The selection clock starts running at the start of Round 3; earlier at commish discretion.
BAPAY LISTS
--Offensive BAPAYs are determined by Yahoo's player list, 2021 Season (total), sorted by "Actual" under Rankings (not the default "Projected").
--Defensive BAPAYs are determined by sorting the player list by 2021 Season (total), sorted by "Fantasy Points."
[Note: Yahoo "Actual" ranking uses 2021 NFL stats applied through our league's scoring rules. This means, among other things, that no rookie can be assigned via BAPAY, and guys injured last year will be pushed down the list.]
IF YOU ARE BAPAYED: You have the right -- within 10 picks or 24 hours, whichever comes first -- to change your assigned BAPAY to any still-available player. The BAPAYed player goes back into the draft-eligible pool. Any and all intervening picks by other teams stand. A card laid is a card played.
KEEP THINGS MOVING!
1. Get in touch with the people drafting adjacent to you and share the best way to get in touch for quick notification.
2. After you pick, immediately PM, email or text the next manager to let him know he's on the clock.
3. If you're going to be away, please send a list or instructions to one or two other managers to cover your next pick (or two). You can also post notes publicly, like "Bapay me a TE this round" or similar.
4. Don't forget to clean out your PM box.
5. When you post your pick, copy/paste the full draft list, preferably followed by a note like "PM sent to [NextGuy]."
IF THERE'S A PROBLEM
...such as the selection of an already-chosen player or an incorrectly-assigned BAPAY, post immediately! The draft stops until things are resolved.
MORE DRAFT TIPS & THOUGHTS
--Talk to the managers adjacent to you in the draft and find out how they prefer to be contacted (Poly PM, text, email, Facebook, etc.)
--Find a "BAPAY Buddy" or two to leave your lists/picks with when you’ll be away. I work from home and am seldom away from my computer for long.
--If you're away and the list you sent is used accurately and in good faith, that pick will stand.
--No table talk, please! If you are surprised that a player has been overlooked, just ignore the topic until he's been chosen.
--OTOH, if you learn of a serious training camp injury, arrest, etc., posting that info is a community benefit.
--Throughout the draft, I will make regular uploads of our selections to the Yahoo league site. This keeps the player list clean, makes BAPAYs easier to determine, and makes it easy for those who use Yahoo research tools.
ASSIGNING BAPAY PICKS
Beginning in Round 3, any league member can assign a BAPAY selection after time to pick has expired. The BAPAY victim will be assigned the top available player at Yahoo at a position of need, using the "Actual" filter for offense and the "Fantasy Points" filter for defense. Position of need will be decided according to the following priority list. Try to pay attention to Bye week issues, especially for QB and TE. However, this is not a strict requirement.
Priority List by Position
1. Starter, Offense, skill position (QB, RB, WR, TE -- includes 5 total RB/WR to cover swing slot)
2. Starter, Defense, any position: 2-DBs, 2-LBs, 1-DL
3. Backup skill position, in this order: RB3 - WR3 - RB4 - WR4
4. QB2 (Bye alert)
5. TE2 (Bye alert)
6. RB5/WR5
7. QB3
8. DEF6
9) Kicker
Thus, for our 22-round draft, an all-BAPAY team would be assigned, in order, as follows:
Round/Position
1-7) Offensive skill positions (2-ea RB and WR, 1-each QB, W/R and TE), by Actual
8-12) DL1, LB1/2, DB1/2, by Fantasy Points
13-15) WR and/or RB until team has 4 of each
16) QB2
17) TE2
18-19) RB5, WR5
20) QB3
21) DEF6 (any position)
22) Kicker
This procedure makes the BAPAY process reasonably fair for the victim yet (theoretically) easy to administer for any league member.
In the (un?)likely Event of a Poly Outage During the Draft
Your seat cushion may be used as a flotation device. If the outage lasts more than a day, we will try to find a temporary draft location using the league message board on Yahoo.
|League Name:
|2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF
|League Logo:
|Auto-renew Enabled:
|Yes
|Custom League URL:
|https://football.fantasysports.yahoo...eague/poly_idp
|Draft Type:
|Offline Draft
|Cash League Settings:
|Not a cash league
|Max Teams:
|14
|Scoring Type:
|Head-to-Head
|Start Scoring on:
|Week 1
|Can't Cut List Provider:
|None
|Max Acquisitions for Entire Season:
|No maximum
|Max Acquisitions per Week:
|No maximum
|Max Trades for Entire Season
|No maximum
|Trade End Date:
|November 19, 2022
|Allow Draft Pick Trades:
|No
|Trade Review:
|Commissioner
|Trade Reject Time:
|2 days
|Waiver Time:
|No waivers
|Waiver Type:
|Continual rolling list
|Weekly Waivers
|None
|Allow injured players from waivers or free agents to be added directly to injury slot:
|No
|Post Draft Players:
|Free Agents
|Invite Sharing Tools:
|Enabled
|Playoffs:
|4 teams - Week 16 and 17 (ends Monday, Jan 2)
|Playoff Tie-Breaker:
|Best regular season record vs opponent wins
|Playoff Reseeding:
|No
|Divisions:
|No
|Lock Eliminated Teams:
|Yes
|League Pickem:
|Yes
|Apply Injured Status For Postponed Games
|No
|Roster Positions:
|QB, WR, WR, RB, RB, TE, W/R/T, K, DB, DB, DL, LB, LB, BN1, BN2, BN3, BN4, BN5, BN6, BN7, BN8, BN9, IR, IR
|Fractional Points:
|Yes
|Negative Points:
|Yes
|Make League Publicly Viewable:
|Yes
|Invite Permissions:
|All Managers Can Invite
|CompletionsYahoo Default
|0
|Incomplete PassesYahoo Default
|0
|Passing Yards
|Passing TouchdownsYahoo Default
|4
|InterceptionsYahoo Default
|-1
|SacksYahoo Default
|0
|Rushing Yards
|Rushing Touchdowns
|ReceptionsYahoo Default
|0.5
|Receiving YardsYahoo Default
|10 yards per point
|Receiving Touchdowns
|Return Yards
|0
|Return Touchdowns
|2-Point Conversions
|Fumbles LostYahoo Default
|-2
|Offensive Fumble Return TD
|Field Goals 0-19 Yards
|Field Goals 20-29 Yards
|Field Goals 30-39 Yards
|Field Goals 40-49 Yards
|Field Goals 50+ Yards
|Field Goals Missed 0-19 YardsYahoo Default
|0
|Field Goals Missed 20-29 YardsYahoo Default
|0
|Field Goals Missed 30-39 YardsYahoo Default
|0
|Point After Attempt Made
|Point After Attempt MissedYahoo Default
|0
|Tackle Solo
|Tackle Assist
|Sack
|Interception
|Fumble Force
|Fumble Recovery
|Defensive Touchdown
|SafetyYahoo Default
|2
|Pass Defended
|Block KickYahoo Default
|2
|Turnover Return Yards
|0
|Extra Point Returned
