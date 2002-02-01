Announcement

2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF League Draft Thread

  • #1

    2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF League Draft Thread

    This year, we've got an 8-team league, using the same settings as last year. That means a 15-week regular season, with the top 4 teams making the playoffs as always.
    I will put together a post with official rules etc, but we all know how this works.

    Here are the managers:

    1. SlowwHand - Dallas Dwarf Tossers
    2. -Jrabbit - Vicious Rabbits
    3. ColdWizard - Culverhouse Party
    4. Flatlander Fox - Omaha Steaks
    5. Ming - Mingapulcos
    6. EPW - Eric's Extraordinary Team
    7. Demonbinder - Demonballers
    8. Berzerker - Go4Pin

    There will be 22 rounds, serpentine style, posting here. All starting positions must be filled.

    Now, let's set the draft order! I have sent a (re-ordered) seed list to Ming and CW.
    We need any other league member to post a list of random integers (1-8) in this thread. I will then use that to generate the draft order.
    As soon as that's completed and confirmed, we can start drafting

    Sorry for the late start this year. Still, with just 8 teams, we should be able to move along quickly.

    So, somebody, generate and post a randomized list of integers (1-8) and let's rock.

    Good Luck, All!
    Last edited by Ming; Today, 09:36.
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
  • #2
    Here you go, JR.

    5 2 1 7 4 3 6 8

    • #3
      OK, thanks. This was the seed list order:

      Ming - Mingapulcos
      Berzerker - Go4Pin
      ColdWizard - Culverhouse Party
      EPW - Eric's Extraordinary Team
      Demonbinder - Demonballers
      -Jrabbit - Vicious Rabbits
      SlowwHand - Dallas Dwarf Tossers
      Flatlander Fox - Omaha Steaks

      Applying the random number list (5-2-1-7-4-3-6-8) from Demon, we get the draft order:

      1. ColdWizard - Culverhouse Party
      2. Berzerker - Go4Pin
      3. -Jrabbit - Vicious Rabbits
      4. Demonbinder - Demonballers
      5. Ming - Mingapulcos
      6. SlowwHand - Dallas Dwarf Tossers
      7. EPW - Eric's Extraordinary Team
      8. Flatlander Fox - Omaha Steaks

      I hope everyone will exchange text numbers or emails to notify the next in line and keep things moving. Fire when ready, CW.
      Oh, and for the record, I've done, like, zero research this year. And still hope to beat your asses.
      GOOD LUCK, ALL!
      Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
      RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

      EPW
        #3.1
        EPW commented
        Yesterday, 02:55
        Sigh. Disappointing to say the least, but it is no matter.
    • #4
      2022 RAH Memorial Poly FF League - Draft Thread

      Round One
      1.1 ColdWizard -
      1.2 Berzerker -
      1.3 -Jrabbit -
      1.4 Demonbinder -
      1.5 Ming -
      1.6 SlowwHand -
      1.7 EPW -
      1.8 Flatlander Fox -

      Round Two
      2.1 Flatlander Fox -
      2.2 EPW -
      2.3 SlowwHand -
      2.4 Ming -
      2.5 Demonbinder -
      2.6 -Jrabbit -
      2.7 Berzerker -
      2.8 ColdWizard -
      Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
      RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

      • #5

        Round One
        1.1 ColdWizard - Jonathan Taylor - RB IND
        1.2 Berzerker -
        1.3 -Jrabbit -
        1.4 Demonbinder -
        1.5 Ming -
        1.6 SlowwHand -
        1.7 EPW -
        1.8 Flatlander Fox -

        Round Two
        2.1 Flatlander Fox -
        2.2 EPW -
        2.3 SlowwHand -
        2.4 Ming -
        2.5 Demonbinder -
        2.6 -Jrabbit -
        2.7 Berzerker -
        2.8 ColdWizard -





        Pool Manager - Lombardi Handicappers League - An NFL Pick 'Em Pool

        https://youtu.be/HLNhPMQnWu4

