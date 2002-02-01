Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

NCAA Polybrackets 2022

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    NCAA Polybrackets 2022

    It's time! March Madness brackets are announced Sunday 3/13, so I've renewed the group. 2021 members should have received Yahoo invites.
    Anyone with a Yahoo account can join.

    Linkage: https://tournament.fantasysports.yah...9f0662b4ab07dd

    I was going to say "Go Illini" but looks like they peaked way too early this season...
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X