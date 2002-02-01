NCAA Polybrackets 2022

It's time! March Madness brackets are announced Sunday 3/13, so I've renewed the group. 2021 members should have received Yahoo invites.
Anyone with a Yahoo account can join.
Linkage: https://tournament.fantasysports.yah...9f0662b4ab07dd
I was going to say "Go Illini" but looks like they peaked way too early this season...
