BAPAY list FF21

Thread for posting current top names, by position, for BAPAY purposes.
BAPAY LISTS
--Offensive BAPAYs are determined by Yahoo's player list, 2020 Season (total), sorted by "Actual" under Rankings (not the default "Projected").
--Defensive BAPAYs are determined by sorting the player list by 2020 Season (total), sorted by "Fantasy Points."
[Note: Yahoo "Actual" ranking uses 2020 NFL stats applied through our league's scoring rules. This means, among other things, that no rookie can be assigned via BAPAY, and guys injured last year will be pushed down the list.]
IF YOU ARE BAPAYED: You have the right -- within 10 picks or 24 hours, whichever comes first -- to change your assigned BAPAY to any still-available player. The BAPAYed player goes back into the draft-eligible pool. Any and all intervening picks by other teams stand. A card laid is a card played.
BAPAY LISTS
--Offensive BAPAYs are determined by Yahoo's player list, 2020 Season (total), sorted by "Actual" under Rankings (not the default "Projected").
--Defensive BAPAYs are determined by sorting the player list by 2020 Season (total), sorted by "Fantasy Points."
[Note: Yahoo "Actual" ranking uses 2020 NFL stats applied through our league's scoring rules. This means, among other things, that no rookie can be assigned via BAPAY, and guys injured last year will be pushed down the list.]
IF YOU ARE BAPAYED: You have the right -- within 10 picks or 24 hours, whichever comes first -- to change your assigned BAPAY to any still-available player. The BAPAYed player goes back into the draft-eligible pool. Any and all intervening picks by other teams stand. A card laid is a card played.
Comment