BAPAY list FF21

    BAPAY list FF21

    Thread for posting current top names, by position, for BAPAY purposes.

    BAPAY LISTS

    --Offensive BAPAYs are determined by Yahoo's player list, 2020 Season (total), sorted by "Actual" under Rankings (not the default "Projected").
    --Defensive BAPAYs are determined by sorting the player list by 2020 Season (total), sorted by "Fantasy Points."

    [Note: Yahoo "Actual" ranking uses 2020 NFL stats applied through our league's scoring rules. This means, among other things, that no rookie can be assigned via BAPAY, and guys injured last year will be pushed down the list.]

    IF YOU ARE BAPAYED: You have the right -- within 10 picks or 24 hours, whichever comes first -- to change your assigned BAPAY to any still-available player. The BAPAYed player goes back into the draft-eligible pool. Any and all intervening picks by other teams stand. A card laid is a card played.
    IRL, we're near the end of Round 3. For a BAPAY, once the position of need is determined, here are the current BAPAYs for offensive position players, in order:

    QB - DeShaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert
    RB - James Robinson, Josh Jacobs, Kareem Hunt, Nyheim Hines, Mike Davis
    WR - Tyler Lockett, Alan Thielen, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson, Allen Robinson
    TE - Robert Tonyan, Logan Thomas, TJ Hockenson, Mark Andrews

    This is posted merely as an assist. "Smart Bapay" would be a commish decision.
