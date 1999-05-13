Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

2021 Draft Thread

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    2021 Draft Thread

    We have 10 people for a slow draft to be held here

    Go4Pin - me
    BC Vlad
    Culverhouse Party - Coldwizard
    Cute Fluffy Kittens - Walrus
    Dallas Dwarf Tossers - Slowwhand
    David Zickerman - Caketastydish
    Demonballers - Demonbinder
    Mingpocalyptos - Ming
    Omaha Steaks - Flatlander Fox
    Vicious Rabbits - Jack

    I added turnover return yds and a 2nd IL/covid slot

    Draft order will be posted soon

    I'll send Slowwhand a list of 10 names and then someone else here can post 1-10 in random order. The first name on the list will match the 1st number and so on
    Last edited by Berzerker; Today, 18:16.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I need someone other than Slowwhand to post #1-10 in random order now

    Comment

    • #3
      Oh, I see how you are.
      Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
      "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
      He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

      Comment

      • #4
        Here you go...
        Keep on Civin'
        RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

        Comment

        • #5
          4
          1
          10
          3
          6
          5
          8
          7
          2
          9

          ...Used a random number generator and everything...

          Edit: ninja'd. Oh well.
          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
          JKStudio - Masks and other Art

          God Bless America

          Comment

          • #6
            Originally posted by Ming View Post
            Here you go...
            Demonballer
            Culverhouse
            Ming
            Omaha Steaks
            David Zickerman
            Rabbit
            SlowwHand
            Walrus
            Berz
            Vlad
            Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
            "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
            He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

            Comment

            • #7
              here's the draft order

              1) Ming
              2) Rabbit
              3) Demonbinder
              4) Walrus
              5) Culverhouse
              6) Omaha Steaks
              7) Berz
              8) Vlad
              9) David Caketasty
              10) Slowwhand

              Comment

              Previous template Next
              Working...
              X