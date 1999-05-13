2021 Draft Thread

We have 10 people for a slow draft to be held here
Go4Pin - me
BC Vlad
Culverhouse Party - Coldwizard
Cute Fluffy Kittens - Walrus
Dallas Dwarf Tossers - Slowwhand
David Zickerman - Caketastydish
Demonballers - Demonbinder
Mingpocalyptos - Ming
Omaha Steaks - Flatlander Fox
Vicious Rabbits - Jack
I added turnover return yds and a 2nd IL/covid slot
Draft order will be posted soon
I'll send Slowwhand a list of 10 names and then someone else here can post 1-10 in random order. The first name on the list will match the 1st number and so on
Go4Pin - me
BC Vlad
Culverhouse Party - Coldwizard
Cute Fluffy Kittens - Walrus
Dallas Dwarf Tossers - Slowwhand
David Zickerman - Caketastydish
Demonballers - Demonbinder
Mingpocalyptos - Ming
Omaha Steaks - Flatlander Fox
Vicious Rabbits - Jack
I added turnover return yds and a 2nd IL/covid slot
Draft order will be posted soon
I'll send Slowwhand a list of 10 names and then someone else here can post 1-10 in random order. The first name on the list will match the 1st number and so on
Comment