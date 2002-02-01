Might as well start the thread... Inspired to do so by the news that Nolan Arenado is now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Huge boost for them.
In other news, Joc Peterson signed with the Cubs ($7million, 1 year), basically getting a slightly faster version of (now-Nationals) Kyle Schwarber for a couple million less.
Pitchers and catchers allegedly report starting February 16th.
