Summer is here

I've never seen the musical, but that lyric always puzzled me; it's supposed to be about poor black people in the South about a hundred years ago. I was under the impression that "the cotton is high" was not associated with easy living under those circumstances. Just looked it up and, per some probably-untrustworthy bot-written articles, the cotton harvest begins in autumn in most regions. So that lyric would basically be saying, "enjoy it while you can; in like two months this is going to suck so bad." Thanks, sketchy bots!
Comment