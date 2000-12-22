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  • #1

    Summer is here

    And that means it is berry season.


    Does anyone have any good recipes for toasted Wildberries? I hear they are popular in Russia these days.
    Libraries are state sanctioned, so they're technically engaged in privateering. - Felch
    I thought we're trying to have a serious discussion? It says serious in the thread title!- Al. B. Sure
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  • #2
    Summertime, and the livvin' is eaaaasyyyyyy.
    Blah

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    • #3
      Originally posted by BeBMan View Post
      Summertime, and the livvin' is eaaaasyyyyyy.
      I've never seen the musical, but that lyric always puzzled me; it's supposed to be about poor black people in the South about a hundred years ago. I was under the impression that "the cotton is high" was not associated with easy living under those circumstances. Just looked it up and, per some probably-untrustworthy bot-written articles, the cotton harvest begins in autumn in most regions. So that lyric would basically be saying, "enjoy it while you can; in like two months this is going to suck so bad." Thanks, sketchy bots!
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      Pyrebound--a free online serial fantasy novel

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