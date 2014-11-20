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It's not just the Argentinian football team...

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  • #1

    It's not just the Argentinian football team...

    It's Argentina in general... 😢

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    https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DzSFVtXu7/
    "Aha, you must have supported the Iraq war and wear underpants made out of firearms, just like every other American!" Loinburger
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  • #2
    They even have a word for it: blanqueamiento... 😢

    But Nestor didn't see it, so it didn't happen... 🤷
    "Aha, you must have supported the Iraq war and wear underpants made out of firearms, just like every other American!" Loinburger

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