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trumps only does wha'ts best for america

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  • #1

    trumps only does wha'ts best for america

    There are analysis that uphold this view.
    Do you agree? ifyou're not a left wing snowflake and want order on the streets (minus the killings of course) is he doing a good job?

    Men can't beat women to a pulp in sports anymore. I guess we all agree to that.

    No troops on the ground in iran.

    Ukraine left almost enteriey to the europeans

    lowering of taxes and cost of living in the US?? (no idea if that is so)

    no stupid socialisted health costs?


    guns for grandma?
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  • #2
    tried to take back a red card ahead of the game against belgium?

    bad for belgium and world footbal but good for america? (in the way russian doping is good for russia?)

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    • #3
      Trump only does what Trump thinks is good for Trump. The country has nothing to do with it.
      No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

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      • #4
        So now that tRump has successfully bribed FIFA, will this WC result need an asterisk beside it?
        There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

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