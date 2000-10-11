trumps only does wha'ts best for america

There are analysis that uphold this view.
Do you agree? ifyou're not a left wing snowflake and want order on the streets (minus the killings of course) is he doing a good job?
Men can't beat women to a pulp in sports anymore. I guess we all agree to that.
No troops on the ground in iran.
Ukraine left almost enteriey to the europeans
lowering of taxes and cost of living in the US?? (no idea if that is so)
no stupid socialisted health costs?
guns for grandma?
Do you agree? ifyou're not a left wing snowflake and want order on the streets (minus the killings of course) is he doing a good job?
Men can't beat women to a pulp in sports anymore. I guess we all agree to that.
No troops on the ground in iran.
Ukraine left almost enteriey to the europeans
lowering of taxes and cost of living in the US?? (no idea if that is so)
no stupid socialisted health costs?
guns for grandma?
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