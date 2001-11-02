Russian gangsta rap.

Ok, my little Western boys and girls, papa Serb is drunk again
So, be my guest to taste my translation of the Russian gangsta song.
This song pretty much displays the difference between the Russian and Western criminal subcultures.
At the West criminal songs are always like: "Fk this, fk that, I am the coolest mtfker in the block/town/city and I will fk you, if you dare something! p.s. Make yourself a favour and suck my d!ck".
Russian criminal songs are full of lyric, confessions, plead for forgiveness and appeals to the Christ.
This video is a fragment of the movie dedicated to the author Mikhail Krug (who was killed in his own house in 2002), but it was shoot inside a real prison with a real prisoners were listening to the song.
The author is considered to be a true classic (if not the best one) of the Russian criminal music subculture.
I really hope that my understanding of English slang is correct and the officer, who oversees prisoners in the jail is called "screw".
And the tattoo master is called "inker".
Enjoy:
For some unknown reason this movie lacks a final quatrain, so I wasted some of my precious drunk time to make another video with full version of the lyrics:
Oh, the cover by Kanye West is epic on it's own:
I don't know why, but youtube automatically substitutes "deliverence" with "delivery".
So, my final lyrics for the song:
Inker, please tattoo a cupolas,
The Holy cross and Icons on my tired skin,
Let the bells to peal inside my heart,
Let them chime, like I’m not given in…
Please, make a tattoo of lodge nearby a stream,
Let the water flow beneath a silver stars,
This piece of art the corrupt judge
will never hide from me behind an iron bars...
Draw: a scarlet, slumberous sunfall,
A rose behind a barbed, rusty, iron grid,
Add the line: "Mom, it's not my fault!",
Tattoo it!!! And let them try to rid of it!
If there's enough space, then draw it too:
The boat set sailing to an open sea,
I’ll sail away from f*cking screw,
To make him always to remember me,
I'll take away with me my every loss,
I wanna see my mother, for a last time once!
Inker, please tattoo a Holy Cross!!!
To bring deliverance, but not the repentance.
Zee, please correct my every mistake in the text, please (I've changed it a bit and too tired to edit the videos)!
So, be my guest to taste my translation of the Russian gangsta song.
This song pretty much displays the difference between the Russian and Western criminal subcultures.
At the West criminal songs are always like: "Fk this, fk that, I am the coolest mtfker in the block/town/city and I will fk you, if you dare something! p.s. Make yourself a favour and suck my d!ck".
Russian criminal songs are full of lyric, confessions, plead for forgiveness and appeals to the Christ.
This video is a fragment of the movie dedicated to the author Mikhail Krug (who was killed in his own house in 2002), but it was shoot inside a real prison with a real prisoners were listening to the song.
The author is considered to be a true classic (if not the best one) of the Russian criminal music subculture.
I really hope that my understanding of English slang is correct and the officer, who oversees prisoners in the jail is called "screw".
And the tattoo master is called "inker".
Enjoy:
For some unknown reason this movie lacks a final quatrain, so I wasted some of my precious drunk time to make another video with full version of the lyrics:
Oh, the cover by Kanye West is epic on it's own:
I don't know why, but youtube automatically substitutes "deliverence" with "delivery".
So, my final lyrics for the song:
Inker, please tattoo a cupolas,
The Holy cross and Icons on my tired skin,
Let the bells to peal inside my heart,
Let them chime, like I’m not given in…
Please, make a tattoo of lodge nearby a stream,
Let the water flow beneath a silver stars,
This piece of art the corrupt judge
will never hide from me behind an iron bars...
Draw: a scarlet, slumberous sunfall,
A rose behind a barbed, rusty, iron grid,
Add the line: "Mom, it's not my fault!",
Tattoo it!!! And let them try to rid of it!
If there's enough space, then draw it too:
The boat set sailing to an open sea,
I’ll sail away from f*cking screw,
To make him always to remember me,
I'll take away with me my every loss,
I wanna see my mother, for a last time once!
Inker, please tattoo a Holy Cross!!!
To bring deliverance, but not the repentance.
Zee, please correct my every mistake in the text, please (I've changed it a bit and too tired to edit the videos)!
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