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Defund The Presidency

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  • #1

    Defund The Presidency

    By which I mean, ban any and all private funding to build or maintain any action, service, or structure under the control of the Federal Government.

    Make Congress do its ****ing job.
    No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
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