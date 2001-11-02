Another try of 3.5 hours of truth for a Zombies.

Oh, great! A “potential spam” again.
You know, we are living in the 21’st century in the age of advanced AI, who can write their own novels, paint their own picture and shoot their own films, but you still use a 26 years old chat engine, which bans every attempt to correct typos.
It's good that I am a Soviet engineer and can find solution in every situation
So, the original banned topic was about:
"I am definitely a Russian of Jewish origin"
"I am a Soviet Jew!"
"We are Russians, we live in war!"
"You will never ever fk us military, we will fk you instead, as we always did, do and will do!"
(ok, the last quote is mine).
Ok, so, since you live in a police states, a hard censored dictatorships, who banned all TV or Youtube channels capable to provide you with the opposite point of view and now live only among the streams of propaganda bull$h!t to keep you always brainwashed, thus you have zero analytic capability and a zero chance to decide by yourself who is right and who is wrong, I provide you a unique opportunity to hear the alternative point of view on the many things in our relationships.
Unlike you, we can hear the streams of bullsh!t of your propaganda everyday in our talk shows, either directly from your Western "experts" in studio or by direct quotes from your media. You can't, because you have banned us to make your so-called "freedom of speech" more "free" and "right".
So, it is a rare opportunity to hear us, until the channel of this Swiss journalist will be banned for Russian propaganda.
3.5 hours of a honest talk.
The first part stars at 7:10, because this Swiss guys announces the interview in German, the rest goes in English.
So, here it comes, a Soviet Jewish engineer and PhD of Economy, who taught in the School of business of the University of Alabama, Huntsville, USA.
The man who meet two American presidents in person and a honorary resident of Alabama, the famous Russian "propagandist: Vladimir Soloviev:
The second part is entirely on English:
Oh, and I am posting this only because I am an anti-Semite
But I doubt you have brains or balls to watch this, because you are dumb brainwashed zombies, who prefer to live in their own created BS universe of lies.
I give you 5% for watching this, no more.
So, you can prove me wrong and discuss.
You know, we are living in the 21’st century in the age of advanced AI, who can write their own novels, paint their own picture and shoot their own films, but you still use a 26 years old chat engine, which bans every attempt to correct typos.
It's good that I am a Soviet engineer and can find solution in every situation
So, the original banned topic was about:
"I am definitely a Russian of Jewish origin"
"I am a Soviet Jew!"
"We are Russians, we live in war!"
"You will never ever fk us military, we will fk you instead, as we always did, do and will do!"
(ok, the last quote is mine).
Ok, so, since you live in a police states, a hard censored dictatorships, who banned all TV or Youtube channels capable to provide you with the opposite point of view and now live only among the streams of propaganda bull$h!t to keep you always brainwashed, thus you have zero analytic capability and a zero chance to decide by yourself who is right and who is wrong, I provide you a unique opportunity to hear the alternative point of view on the many things in our relationships.
Unlike you, we can hear the streams of bullsh!t of your propaganda everyday in our talk shows, either directly from your Western "experts" in studio or by direct quotes from your media. You can't, because you have banned us to make your so-called "freedom of speech" more "free" and "right".
So, it is a rare opportunity to hear us, until the channel of this Swiss journalist will be banned for Russian propaganda.
3.5 hours of a honest talk.
The first part stars at 7:10, because this Swiss guys announces the interview in German, the rest goes in English.
So, here it comes, a Soviet Jewish engineer and PhD of Economy, who taught in the School of business of the University of Alabama, Huntsville, USA.
The man who meet two American presidents in person and a honorary resident of Alabama, the famous Russian "propagandist: Vladimir Soloviev:
The second part is entirely on English:
Oh, and I am posting this only because I am an anti-Semite
But I doubt you have brains or balls to watch this, because you are dumb brainwashed zombies, who prefer to live in their own created BS universe of lies.
I give you 5% for watching this, no more.
So, you can prove me wrong and discuss.
Comment