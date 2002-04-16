Dear USians,
I hope this finds you well.
For next year's D-Day celebrations, could you kindly keep that drunk POS on your side of the Atlantic?
It is difficult honouring the real heroes when some racist ******** is allowed to spew his hatred through a megaphone.
Thanks.
Yours sincerely,
A European Adult.
I hope this finds you well.
For next year's D-Day celebrations, could you kindly keep that drunk POS on your side of the Atlantic?
It is difficult honouring the real heroes when some racist ******** is allowed to spew his hatred through a megaphone.
Thanks.
Yours sincerely,
A European Adult.