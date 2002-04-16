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  • #1

    D-Day Celebrations

    Dear USians,

    I hope this finds you well.

    For next year's D-Day celebrations, could you kindly keep that drunk POS on your side of the Atlantic?
    It is difficult honouring the real heroes when some racist ******** is allowed to spew his hatred through a megaphone.

    Thanks.

    Yours sincerely,

    A European Adult.
    "Ceterum censeo Ben esse expellendum."
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