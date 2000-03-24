I'd endorse a Stewart/Colbert ticket...

...or Colbert/Stewart
Stewart PWNED Tucker Carlson and Colbert has lots of time on his hands now that Trump drove him out!
Their first executive ordah would be to force Trump to watch their shows/reruns for at least 3hrs per day.
Not that my vote has any weight in the US, but I agree with me that such a presidential combi cannot be denied
Stewart PWNED Tucker Carlson and Colbert has lots of time on his hands now that Trump drove him out!
Their first executive ordah would be to force Trump to watch their shows/reruns for at least 3hrs per day.
Not that my vote has any weight in the US, but I agree with me that such a presidential combi cannot be denied
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