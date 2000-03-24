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I'd endorse a Stewart/Colbert ticket...

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  • #1

    I'd endorse a Stewart/Colbert ticket...

    ...or Colbert/Stewart

    Stewart PWNED Tucker Carlson and Colbert has lots of time on his hands now that Trump drove him out!

    Their first executive ordah would be to force Trump to watch their shows/reruns for at least 3hrs per day.

    Not that my vote has any weight in the US, but I agree with me that such a presidential combi cannot be denied
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  • #2
    I would vote for that ticket as many times as I could.
    Libraries are state sanctioned, so they're technically engaged in privateering. - Felch
    I thought we're trying to have a serious discussion? It says serious in the thread title!- Al. B. Sure
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    • #3
      Vote early, vote often!
      No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

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