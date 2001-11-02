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Happy birthday to me and Oedrin.
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Happy belated birthday, guys.Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
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- 22 Oct 2004
- 3357
I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!
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Originally posted by ZEE View PostHB! (This is the only Forum I can go to where Im the young guy lol)
Me and Oedrin became 49 at May 15.
We are certainly not getting younger with every year. (((
But I am still standing, no matter what.
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