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Happy birthday to me and Oedrin.

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  • #1

    Happy birthday to me and Oedrin.

    Tags: None
  • #2
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey, Baron O and Slowwhand

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    • #3
      Happy belated birthday, guys.
      Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
      RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

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      • #4
        I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
        Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
        Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

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        • #5
          HB! (This is the only Forum I can go to where Im the young guy lol)
          Order of the Fly

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          • #6
            HBD!
            Libraries are state sanctioned, so they're technically engaged in privateering. - Felch
            I thought we're trying to have a serious discussion? It says serious in the thread title!- Al. B. Sure

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            • #7
              Thanks!

              But, where is Oedrin?

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              • #8
                Originally posted by ZEE View Post
                HB! (This is the only Forum I can go to where Im the young guy lol)
                Just how old are you? I thought you are a satanist teenager

                Me and Oedrin became 49 at May 15.​

                We are certainly not getting younger with every year. (((

                But I am still standing, no matter what.

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                • #9
                  Come on Zee, let's play new HOMM at Steam!

                  It is a mega hit!
                  Just like old, good HOMM-3!

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                  • #10
                    And I hope you do know that I am joking by calling you satanist. You are one of two or three people here I can still call a buddy. Though it is not a best idea to be a buddy of Russian nowadays.

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