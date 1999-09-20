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End times music threadi

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  • #1

    End times music threadi



    Spoiler:
    I dreamt of a place in the city An old, hidden place
    Dilapidated lime-trees stood there
    And in their shadow
    A gloomy old preacher screaming:

    "This is my street,
    The alley of Stalin
    Your dreams are dead
    And the abyss is open again"

    I heard this, but couldn't understand
    I just stood there without words
    The old man stared at me rigidly,
    Fire in his eyes, in my dream he screamed:

    "This is my street,
    The alley of Stalin
    Your dreams are dead
    And the abyss is open again"

    My alley...

    source: https://www.lyricsondemand.com/k/kyp...linlyrics.html

    Tags: None
  • #2
    Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 1967
    https://www.youtube.com
    There's something happening hereWhat it is ain't exactly clearThere's a man with a gun over thereTelling me I got to bewareI think it's time we stop, childre...
     
    No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
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    • #3
      I SUPPORT THIS NEW THRADE

      Order of the Fly

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      • #4


        Why does the sun go on shining? Why does the sea rush to shore? Don't they know it's the end of the world 'Cause you don't love me anymore?​
        There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.
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        • #5

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          • #6

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            • #7


              Spoiler:
              While you were sleeping
              They came and took it all away
              The lanes and the meadows
              The places where you used to play

              It was an inside job
              By the well-connected
              Your little protest
              Summarily rejected

              It was an inside job
              Like it always is
              Chalk it up to business as usual

              While we are dreaming
              This little island disappears
              While you are looking the other way
              They'll take your right to own your own ideas

              And it's an inside job
              Favors collected
              Your trusted servants
              Have left you unprotected

              It was an inside job
              Like it always is
              Just chalk it up
              To business as usual
              You think that you're so smart
              But you don't have a ****ing clue
              What those men up in the towers
              Are doing to me and you
              And they'll keep doin' it and doin' it
              And doin' it and doin' it
              And doin' it and doin' it
              And doin' it and doin' it
              Until we all wake up
              Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

              I know what I've done wrong
              I am acquainted with the night
              I know how hard it is
              To always walk out in the light

              And it's an inside job
              To learn about forgiving
              It's an inside job
              To hang on to the joy of living

              They know the road by which you came
              They know your mother's maiden name
              And what you had for breakfast
              And what you've hidden in the mattress

              Insect politics
              Indifferent universe
              Bang your head against the wall
              But apathy is worse

              It's an inside job

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              • #8
                Already long before my acquaintance with forensic psychiatry I thought Apolyton Off-Topic was a nice place to occasionally make some bull**** posts about anything that slips to mind. Mostly I stuck to the music threads for the last 15 or so years, though.
                I've woken up to the fact that it takes too heavy a toll mentally to keep posting on here. I also haven't palyed any Civ games for quite a while.

                Round 2025, I may have irked someone by delving too deep into a taboo subject, which is understandable in a way. I felt the atmosphere quickly worsen.

                Here is the absolutely last song I'll post on Apolyton, You Are The Rose Of The Wörthersee, performed by Maria Andergast & Hans Lang.
                Last edited by Meticulous Man; Yesterday, 21:29. Reason: Moderators bitte lock this thread.

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