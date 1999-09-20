End times music threadi

Spoiler:
I dreamt of a place in the city An old, hidden place
Dilapidated lime-trees stood there
And in their shadow
A gloomy old preacher screaming:
"This is my street,
The alley of Stalin
Your dreams are dead
And the abyss is open again"
I heard this, but couldn't understand
I just stood there without words
The old man stared at me rigidly,
Fire in his eyes, in my dream he screamed:
"This is my street,
The alley of Stalin
Your dreams are dead
And the abyss is open again"
My alley...
source: https://www.lyricsondemand.com/k/kyp...linlyrics.html
Dilapidated lime-trees stood there
And in their shadow
A gloomy old preacher screaming:
"This is my street,
The alley of Stalin
Your dreams are dead
And the abyss is open again"
I heard this, but couldn't understand
I just stood there without words
The old man stared at me rigidly,
Fire in his eyes, in my dream he screamed:
"This is my street,
The alley of Stalin
Your dreams are dead
And the abyss is open again"
My alley...
source: https://www.lyricsondemand.com/k/kyp...linlyrics.html
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