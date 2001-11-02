Anyone dare to teach Serb some manners?

And kick my ass in a multiplayer game of new Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden era?
The game is amazing!
If you are brave enough to challenge me, my Steam account is:
serb_omsk
Invite me to a friend in Steam, so we could talk to arrange the game.
(if you have balls of course).
The game is a classic "one more turn" reincarnation of old good Heroes 3 and 5.
I hate the anime graphics, but the gameplay is something. I highly recomend this game to anyone who enjoyed HOMM 3 and 5.
The game is amazing!
If you are brave enough to challenge me, my Steam account is:
serb_omsk
Invite me to a friend in Steam, so we could talk to arrange the game.
(if you have balls of course).
The game is a classic "one more turn" reincarnation of old good Heroes 3 and 5.
I hate the anime graphics, but the gameplay is something. I highly recomend this game to anyone who enjoyed HOMM 3 and 5.