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I just wanted to say I was thinking about Oekka tonight

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  • #1

    I just wanted to say I was thinking about Oekka tonight

    He was a good guy who got a raw deal. I hope his kids are well and I think his wife treated him very closely and in a mercenary fashion. He deserved better.
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
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