It cannot be denied that the US is in the grip of Republican Fascism

    It cannot be denied that the US is in the grip of Republican Fascism

    https://youtu.be/DDf25rNyT1A?si=iHYSgIDxUfNK_Fvp


    The nation needs to identify its 'enemy within' and resist, to 'take back control' of a solid and democratic state whose first priority is the welfare of its citizens.

    As per the Epstein files, that enemy is not just on the right, actually, everything is on the right in the US! 😅 But it also represents the corrupt elites of the Democratic Party as well. It is their dysfunctionality and infiltration by the Israel Lobby that set them on the course of aiding and abetting genocide in Gaza in the first place and set the conditions to allow a fascist like Trump to get re-elected, despite his traitorous January 6 insurrection and storming of the Capitol...

    Discuss 🙂
    "Aha, you must have supported the Iraq war and wear underpants made out of firearms, just like every other American!" Loinburger
