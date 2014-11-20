Just thinking about all the **** kicking off in the gulf...
If this was a game of Civ, then the person who's playing the US has just monumentally ****ed things up. He was already beginning to lose the game. Now he's unequivocally handed China victory, as the Chinese player is well poised to capitalise on this latest and most catastrophic move. China was essentially already holding most of the cards, but this represents confirmation to the more discerning observer.
The US player can no longer threaten the Chinese player via domination, and he's daily losing his advantages in science and score. The real disaster, however, is in diplomacy:
This is how China is winning, and will win. Like an anaconda, slowly suffocating its adversary...
For the US player, this has become one of those frustrating games, where now that he's thrown his lead away, no matter how much he can develop his civilisation, China is simply outstripping his gains exponentially - systemically pulling away out of reach.
The US player has lost already, and he probably still hasn't even figured it out yet.
Against the AI, I tend to play like the US; against human players, I play like China...
So, how do YOU play Civ? 🤔
