Destroyed by corruption rampant within his party. And you people voted for this?!?! Tim Walz "I am done with politics. I will never run for office again". Oh and I love the 2010 Obama video on immigration. Illegal immigrants need to be held accountable and deported. Wow good stuff. From the liberal God himself.
The Walz come tumbling down
Originally posted by Lorizael View PostMWHC will not respond substantively to that, of course. He will deflect by saying it's the loony liberal outrage he's reacting to, or that Obama deported more people anyway, or that it's the left's fault because their TDS got Trump reelected (without ever admitting what specifically the left might be at fault for...), etc. This is why I don't really engage with him beyond hurling invective at him, because nothing's going to make it through and at least that's cathartic for me.Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
Blah blah blah.... whatever liberal fool.
Originally posted by Lorizael View PostBut, bro, you're calling Ming a lib, you're calling TMM a lib, you're calling DinoDoc a lib... they are not liberals. They're just people who can no longer countenance association with the Republican party because it is now only a personality cult centered around Trump. There's no fiscal conservatism, no state's rights, no small government, no individual freedom, no isolationism, no ideals of Christian charity or fellowship, nothing. There are only the whims of a senile idiot and his fascist hangers-on.
Are you for invading Greenland? Are you for the government seizing shares of publicly-traded companies? Are you for broad executive orders that overrule state law? Are you for physically assaulting and arresting Christian faith leaders engaged in protected First Amendment speech? Are you for out of control deficit spending and protectionist trade policies? Yes, if Trump is doing those things today, or so what if Trump might do them tomorrow and Democrats have done similar-sounding things in the past.Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
Who on earth gives a damn that Tim Walz is no longer engaged in politics? I didn't care about him when he was a VP candidate. Getting excited that he quit is like getting excited that Mongolia's out of the running for the World Cup ... when you're not into soccer and have never been to Asia. Get a life.
