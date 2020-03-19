Are the fascists still posting?

All those fascist fanboys like My Wife Hates America, Slowbrain and Oerdim. Have I missed anyone?
How do they justify their master's actions, and the open murder of US citizens in broad daylight on the streets of America?
Has Geronimo come to his senses and engaged what exists of his brain yet? You could literally hear the cogs turning when he tried to think! Bless him
How do they justify their master's actions, and the open murder of US citizens in broad daylight on the streets of America?
Has Geronimo come to his senses and engaged what exists of his brain yet? You could literally hear the cogs turning when he tried to think! Bless him