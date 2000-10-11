trump defocating on the dead soldiers that supported american genocides
Never would have thought that I'd see the day where eager prostitutes the likes of the UK or denmark who sent their youths to die for american genocidal imperialistic wars would get vexed because the cheaf genocider would denigrate their "sacrifice"
(btw greece is the best ally of isreal so i dont play it higher than thou but while I think that we all understand that this is the dirt we have to go through to improve our defences against a deranged islamic POS, denmark and tje UK did that beucase they believed in the genocides and to get on the good side of the slobs? especially for denmark it's hilarious. it's not that the UK had any reputation point to lose on that one)
