Those Nobel Prize guys got it all wrong

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," Trump said in a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
The authenticity of the message was confirmed to the AFP news agency by a source close to the matter and by Støre to Norwegian newspaper VG.
The authenticity of the message was confirmed to the AFP news agency by a source close to the matter and by Støre to Norwegian newspaper VG.
I think they should just create a Nobel War Prize. Only prob is when the first has to go to Putin instead of Trump, so Donnie will still be jealous.