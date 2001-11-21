What happened?

All of a sudden everyone is calling me everything in the book of bad Maga. How did Trump get into the white house again?! Even I didn't think he had a chance.
I laugh not because I was right, I was not... you libs were so wrong and I know why but I can't understand how.
Here we are now. We can't argue that. Trump is president - again.
How do you get rid of trump? I know how... but its a mystery to liberals. Apparently because he is still here.
When 'moron' is not your only reply lets have a thread.
