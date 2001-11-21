Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

What happened?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    What happened?

    All of a sudden everyone is calling me everything in the book of bad Maga. How did Trump get into the white house again?! Even I didn't think he had a chance.

    I laugh not because I was right, I was not... you libs were so wrong and I know why but I can't understand how.

    Here we are now. We can't argue that. Trump is president - again.

    How do you get rid of trump? I know how... but its a mystery to liberals. Apparently because he is still here.

    When 'moron' is not your only reply lets have a thread.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Literally every post of yours (for years) starts with, and often is solely comprised of, an attack on "libs". According to you, anyone who doesn't like something Trump does has TDS, even if Trump is clearly in the wrong.

    Of course no one you attack is going to like you for it. Stop crying about those you're trying to bully being mean in response. It makes you look like a pathetic MAGA baby.

    As for how to get rid of Trump, there are several ways. Asshats like you stopping supporting him would help towards virtually all of them.

    Comment

    • #3
      Give me a option to stop supporting Trump. That's all I ask.

      Comment

      • #4
        Options:

        Grow a moral spine. Or an ethical one. Or a brain capable of recognizing how Trump is flushing away our future as a nation (and possibly as a species).

        Comment

        • #5
          What If I disagree with you? Is there no debate?

          Comment

          Previous template Next
          Working...
          X