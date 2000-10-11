All your US bases are belong to us

so if trump weavers his little reproductive organ towards greenland, all US bases in Europe will be confiscated overun and shut down.
So the US will be curtailed basically back its continent without any chance of projecting any power outside of its land.
Trump must be putin's wet dream wow
poor ukraine though.... totally lost now
