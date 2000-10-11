Yes — you can fly from Athens (ATH) to Moscow (Moscow airports), but there are currently no direct (non-stop) flights on this route. ✈️ Flight Options
1. Connecting (with 1 stop)
Most flights involve one stopover, commonly in cities like Belgrade (BEG) or Istanbul (IST) — you change planes there before continuing to Moscow.
Typical connecting routes include:
2. No non-stop flights right now
Research shows that there are no scheduled direct/non-stop flights from Athens to any Moscow airport (Sheremetyevo SVO, Vnukovo VKO, or Domodedovo DME) at the moment. 🛫 Airlines & Connections
If you want help finding specific flight options on your travel dates, let me know your dates and I can check up-to-date schedules and prices! why are there no flights to moscow
Here’s why there currently aren’t direct (non-stop) flights from Athens to Moscow and why the route isn’t regularly served at the moment: 🛫 1. International airlines stopped direct flights
Although there used to be direct flights from Athens to Moscow with carriers like Aegean or Aeroflot, those routes were discontinued and now show as inactive in flight schedules — with no airlines currently operating direct Athens–Moscow flights.
That doesn’t mean you can’t travel; it just means any available flights are connecting via other cities (e.g., Istanbul or Belgrade), because direct flights are simply not scheduled right now. ✈️ 2. Russia–Ukraine war and airspace closures
Due to the ongoing conflict related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and broader regional security issues:
These factors make planning and operating direct flights more complicated and less economically viable for many carriers. 🛑 3. Sanctions and regulatory restrictions
There have also been EU sanctions and aviation restrictions tied to the geopolitical situation, which affect certain operations involving Russian air carriers or flights to/from Russian territory. For example, some recent EU measures have targeted airlines’ ability to operate to and from Russian airports under specific conditions.
🧭 4. Operational and demand changes
Since airspace corridors changed and demand shifted after the pandemic and the start of the war in Ukraine, many airlines adjusted their networks. Some routes that made sense years ago (like direct Athens–Moscow) became less practical or were replaced with alternative connections via hubs in other countries.
✅ Summary:
If you want, I can help you find specific current flight options with connections and prices for your intended travel dates. (Just tell me when you plan to fly.)
