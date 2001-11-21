Announcement

A Christmas Story

    A Christmas Story

    Mary was an undocumented immigrant. Joseph, while a legal citizen, was not the father, and so committed immigration fraud by bringing his wife to have an anchor baby.

    They again broke the law when they fled to Egypt, defying Herod's decree to kill the child, as well as Egyptian immigration law as undocumented immigrants.

    The 3 wise men were illegal immigrants smuggling goods.

    ICE is asking for help tracking down these dangerous criminals. Trump is promising to revoke Jesus' birthright citizenship.

    May you have Merry (and White) Christmas!

    I'm surprised there is no video of ICE dragging a pregnant Mary down the streets of the city
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
      They did ... according to Matthew 25:40

        Click image for larger version Name: z2wdb1bwo67g1.jpg Views: 3 Size: 112.8 KB ID: 9487632
        I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
        Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
        Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

