A Christmas Story

Mary was an undocumented immigrant. Joseph, while a legal citizen, was not the father, and so committed immigration fraud by bringing his wife to have an anchor baby.
They again broke the law when they fled to Egypt, defying Herod's decree to kill the child, as well as Egyptian immigration law as undocumented immigrants.
The 3 wise men were illegal immigrants smuggling goods.
ICE is asking for help tracking down these dangerous criminals. Trump is promising to revoke Jesus' birthright citizenship.
May you have Merry (and White) Christmas!
They again broke the law when they fled to Egypt, defying Herod's decree to kill the child, as well as Egyptian immigration law as undocumented immigrants.
The 3 wise men were illegal immigrants smuggling goods.
ICE is asking for help tracking down these dangerous criminals. Trump is promising to revoke Jesus' birthright citizenship.
May you have Merry (and White) Christmas!
Comment