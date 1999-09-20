An old acquaintance of mine will soon be out of prison!

I first met him during my recruit period with the Finnish Defence Forces, back in 2007. We were placed in the same room and he sat right opposite me.
During spare time, he talked quite a lot about his extremist views with the other recruits and I don't think it's that much off the mark to describe him as a kind of a Christian Neo-Nazi. Don't ask me how the supposed message of love and compassion of Christianity is compatible with a racialist hate ideology!
Even though I knew the guy was crazy, my jaw nearly dropped when more than a decade later I saw an article on him in the online version of The Guardian.
He has soon served out his 8-year sentence. I don't think there should be some kind of an attempt to "save" this father of three, I just feel obliged to "spread consciousness" about the subject as I happen to remember the guy from the time we both were recruits in the Finnish Army. He definitely seems one of the more famous persons I've known. I was quite a crap soldier and maybe the reason I did national service was finally so I could inform the world about Mr. Vehviläinen and his self-inflicted ordeals.
Will he be able to stay out of trouble or will he soon be committing some kind of stupid **** again, maybe in Britain? What's your take?
