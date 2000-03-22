Kyle Hill is a science communicator with a degrees in civil and environmental engineering, and science communication; he is very pro-nuclear energy, but also very pro-safety and anti-incompetence. Most of his videos are lighthearted and funny; these are not.
True Tales of Nuclear Horror: Kyle Hill's Half-Life Histories
On September 13, 1987, some men cracked open an abandoned source of cesium-137. What followed was one of the world's worst nuclear accidents. SHOW NOTES: htt...
At 6 AM on New Year's Day, 1959, Dr. Clarence Lushbaugh began an autopsy. He was about to open up one Cecil Kelley, and remove eight pounds of his organs, mu...
At the time, it was the most powerful artificial explosion in human history…but it wasn't supposed to be. On March 1st, 1954, the United States detonated the...
On 11 March 2011, Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant experienced the worst disaster since Chernobyl. And its people...went through an epidemic of ...
The Three Mile Island accident is one of the world's most infamous, but was it more of a communication meltdown than a nuclear one?SOURCES:https://www.nrc.go...
