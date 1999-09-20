Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Have you read Mein Kampf (My Struggle)?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Have you read Mein Kampf (My Struggle)?

    Would you recommend reading it if you have, and why?

    I've considered reading it because it's important to learn from history. I recall my Junior High history teacher saying Hitler was a really crap writer though.

    I knew a guy who had two copies of it in translation. Now he's a vice chairman of the main right-wing populist party of the country.
    0
    Yes, entirely
    0%
    0
    Yes, parts of it
    0%
    0
    No
    0%
    0
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X