putin can have the baltics. and finland.

Ok not so sure about finland, but definitely the baltics.
tsirpas put out a book
and he's coming back!!!!!!!!!
harrr.. he describes in every detail what has happened. it is 760 pages and I've been reading non stop but can't possibly finish it all in one go
things to take away.
the asuterity measures were by no means the only way. that was known a logn time ago but re-ivented.
germany is a crap country that rewrote the rules as it saw fit. of coruse the same 10 fold is the imf.
well merkel was sort of ok as was hollande but schoible and reshling were true sociopaths that if they had their way they could have desptryed the UE. completely. does germany have some sort of european desruction fetisch? some in that little country do I'm sure.
putin was the most ok dude of all compltely logical and in great relatoin with merkel. which goes to show that what happened in ukriane was a massive step back. and europe was not in competition with russia no at all! (putin also had excellent relations wiuth greece at that time) so who was responsible for the mayem? maybe putin hismelf? maynbe someone else?
but the most low of the low the most despicable disgusting people were the baltics. who, while they were seeing apeople was suffering they were schoible's little dogs and those lowlives were ven provotaive and insulting.
so putin, enjoy
tsirpas put out a book
and he's coming back!!!!!!!!!
harrr.. he describes in every detail what has happened. it is 760 pages and I've been reading non stop but can't possibly finish it all in one go
things to take away.
the asuterity measures were by no means the only way. that was known a logn time ago but re-ivented.
germany is a crap country that rewrote the rules as it saw fit. of coruse the same 10 fold is the imf.
well merkel was sort of ok as was hollande but schoible and reshling were true sociopaths that if they had their way they could have desptryed the UE. completely. does germany have some sort of european desruction fetisch? some in that little country do I'm sure.
putin was the most ok dude of all compltely logical and in great relatoin with merkel. which goes to show that what happened in ukriane was a massive step back. and europe was not in competition with russia no at all! (putin also had excellent relations wiuth greece at that time) so who was responsible for the mayem? maybe putin hismelf? maynbe someone else?
but the most low of the low the most despicable disgusting people were the baltics. who, while they were seeing apeople was suffering they were schoible's little dogs and those lowlives were ven provotaive and insulting.
so putin, enjoy
Comment