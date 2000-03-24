Announcement

Good News/Bad News Thread

    Good News/Bad News Thread

    Almost one year of Trump's second term is over

    Three more to go
    Blah
  • #2
    Originally posted by BeBMan View Post
    Three more to go


    Years or terms?
    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

