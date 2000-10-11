alfa lemon

it's a nice beer with 0 alchohol and taste of lemon. very nice
there was a verse by jim morrisson "i've been down so long, it looks like up to me" for me it is exactly the opposite. I don't remember how it is to be drunk.
Unebleiveable I know hahahahahaha
anyway why this cringe fest? because anyone can do it. the world is filled with myriad of success stories (not the fake corproate ones, the personal ones) but people prefer to hear about drama I guess
anyway this song is being played all over the radio, it is very catchy I knew it but I like to listen to it again
remember, aynone can do it
