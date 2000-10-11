Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

alfa lemon

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    alfa lemon

    it's a nice beer with 0 alchohol and taste of lemon. very nice


    there was a verse by jim morrisson "i've been down so long, it looks like up to me" for me it is exactly the opposite. I don't remember how it is to be drunk.
    Unebleiveable I know hahahahahaha

    anyway why this cringe fest? because anyone can do it. the world is filled with myriad of success stories (not the fake corproate ones, the personal ones) but people prefer to hear about drama I guess


    anyway this song is being played all over the radio, it is very catchy I knew it but I like to listen to it again



    remember, aynone can do it

    Trini Lopez - If I Had A Hammer (1963) - HD
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp1z8EzZ5Hs
    If I had a hammerI'd hammer in the morningI'd hammer in the eveningAll over this landI'd hammer out dangerI'd hammer out a warningI'd hammer about the love b...
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I thought you meant you had an Alfa Romeo that was...a lemon. It happens, especially with older models...hence their atrocious depreciation. But I digress :-D
    Speaking of Erith:

    "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

    Comment

    • #3
      Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
      it's a nice beer with 0 alchohol and taste of lemon. very nice
      They just call it lemonade elsewhere

      Blah

      Comment

      • #4
        Oddly enough, I just bought a gallon of dill pickle juice.
        Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
        "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
        He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

        Comment

        Previous template Next
        Working...
        X