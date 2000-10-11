Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

NYC mayor

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    NYC mayor

    hit it


    TikTok - Make Your Day
    https://www.tiktok.com/@mariadimitra_kl/video/7517329219626470678?lang=el-GR



    when madmonk complained that the off topic was dead I posted this song because it was guaranteed that that woman would raise the dead.

    2 days went by and my little thread was crawling with mulsamophobes (it is a bit anatolian music what can you do - hornyness is worldwide)

    I didn't fully understand back then,

    now I do and magdani My kind of muslim (If I had one)

    it is the same in turkey erdogan has the junta everywhere but in constantinople there was a democratc (he is in jail now)

    the same in america
    Tags: None
  • #2
    also not a drop of alcohol for weeks on end.
    I like this psychological equilibrium

    Comment

    • #3

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X