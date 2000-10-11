hit it
when madmonk complained that the off topic was dead I posted this song because it was guaranteed that that woman would raise the dead.
2 days went by and my little thread was crawling with mulsamophobes (it is a bit anatolian music what can you do - hornyness is worldwide)
I didn't fully understand back then,
now I do and magdani My kind of muslim (If I had one)
it is the same in turkey erdogan has the junta everywhere but in constantinople there was a democratc (he is in jail now)
the same in america
