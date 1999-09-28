Announcement

My Endorsement For President

    My Endorsement For President

    I know this will probably kill any chance here, but I'd like a Senator John Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard ticket.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
    Looked up Senator John Kennedy. Not sure if he looks more like Statler or Waldorf. Anyway wake me up if Dwayne Johnson decides to run.
    1011 1100
    Pyrebound--a free online serial fantasy novel

      Voting for your man-crush? That's not surprising, considering where I made the post.
      Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
      "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
      He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

        Originally posted by SlowwHand View Post
        I know this will probably kill any chance here, but I'd like a Senator John Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard ticket.
        John Kennedy is literate. It would be a step up.
        One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

          Bernie and Rand Paul in whatever order gets us Universal Healthcare and a balanced budget amendment, no more wars. Only way we can avoid being bankrupt (fiscally and morally) as a nation.

            Someone who will make freedom, decency and reason great again.
            Blah

              Ok, IYHO, that would be who?
              It won't be Bernie.
              Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
              "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
              He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

                I don't know, honestly.
                Blah

                  A Carrot Top - Andy Dick ticket just for the memes
                  Top-Dick 2028
                  I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
                  Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
                  Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

                    Originally posted by SlowwHand View Post
                    Ok, IYHO, that would be who?
                    It won't be Bernie.
                    I would have to agree. Bernie is far too intelligent to think he could manage running at his age. He would still be better than the last two in office, even now.
                    No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

                      I think that I know who the Democratic nominee will be, as ridiculous as it will be.
                      Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
                      "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
                      He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

                        "I have decided to be mad in advance of the facts."

                        lol, good for you
                        Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
                        "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

                          Lorizael, I'm not mad. I'm maybe disgusted in advance. Do you have any opinion, that doesn't include trolling me?
                          Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
                          "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
                          He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

                            I will vote for literally anything that opposes Trump and/or MAGA. I would vote for a turnip planted in American soil in 1993.
                            Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
                            "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
                              Looks like Donald would not endorse Majorie at Maga. Shaka, when the walls fell.
                              Blah

