I know this will probably kill any chance here, but I'd like a Senator John Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard ticket.
My Endorsement For President
My Endorsement For President
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ BraindeadTags: None
Looked up Senator John Kennedy. Not sure if he looks more like Statler or Waldorf. Anyway wake me up if Dwayne Johnson decides to run.
Voting for your man-crush? That's not surprising, considering where I made the post.
Ok, IYHO, that would be who?
A Carrot Top - Andy Dick ticket just for the memes
A Carrot Top - Andy Dick ticket just for the memes

Top-Dick 2028
Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!
No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
"I have decided to be mad in advance of the facts."
lol, good for you
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
I will vote for literally anything that opposes Trump and/or MAGA. I would vote for a turnip planted in American soil in 1993.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
-
