Germany Austria Greece Switzerland

We have been quoted by trump as the europe which is going to hell because we have unchecked immigration and our prisons are above average filled with foreign nationals.
germany 50% foreignm, austria 53% greece 54% and "beautiful switzerland" 70% or something.
noone had told him that maybe people who go to prison are people who are forced to crime because society has marginalized them.
I mean that's just common sense.
I was a bit bewilderned at the fact that trumop just says these things. is this neo fascism?
who knows. it is very hypocritical.
maybe he'll come aroun d like he did for ukraine.
however another thing is that lots of people in europe are against immigration but noone is going to say it out loud. it is taboo.
and here you have a guy from UsA (good for kimmel that he returned btw, proves USA is not yet a totaltarian hell) saying 100% fascist rhetoric and normalizing it.
however a lot of people are thiming it. they are wrong. capitalism needs cheap immighrants with no rights. immigration exists because of that.
but I find it amazing (in greek this can have both positive and negative conotation) that trump would say these things out loud.
we all know he says it beucase the left wing govs dont bow down to elon musk and assorted corporate interests so he wants to prop up the nazis/far right wing etc
but we can all stop and be romantic ofr a moment, and think he actually means it
germany 50% foreignm, austria 53% greece 54% and "beautiful switzerland" 70% or something.
noone had told him that maybe people who go to prison are people who are forced to crime because society has marginalized them.
I mean that's just common sense.
I was a bit bewilderned at the fact that trumop just says these things. is this neo fascism?
who knows. it is very hypocritical.
maybe he'll come aroun d like he did for ukraine.
however another thing is that lots of people in europe are against immigration but noone is going to say it out loud. it is taboo.
and here you have a guy from UsA (good for kimmel that he returned btw, proves USA is not yet a totaltarian hell) saying 100% fascist rhetoric and normalizing it.
however a lot of people are thiming it. they are wrong. capitalism needs cheap immighrants with no rights. immigration exists because of that.
but I find it amazing (in greek this can have both positive and negative conotation) that trump would say these things out loud.
we all know he says it beucase the left wing govs dont bow down to elon musk and assorted corporate interests so he wants to prop up the nazis/far right wing etc
but we can all stop and be romantic ofr a moment, and think he actually means it
Comment