IMO (and I have some experience) they are among the stupidest life-forms on the planet. Meds, for them, are everything. And they are in a position of authority.
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Are psychiatrists great healer-philosophers or a mere part of the machine?
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
Are psychiatrists great healer-philosophers or a mere part of the machine?4A great healer25.00%1A part of the system50.00%2Banana50.00%2Tags: None
-
The average psychiatrist I've had to deal with has an intelligence and sensitivity roughly comparable to that of cops.
Maybe also celebs like Freud and Jung were just full of crap and too blinded by their position in society.
-
Deity
- 03 Feb 2000
- 18214
Yes. Definitely yes.Speaking of Erith:
"It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith
Comment
-
Originally posted by Meticulous Man View PostThe average psychiatrist I've had to deal with has an intelligence and sensitivity roughly comparable to that of cops.
Maybe also celebs like Freud and Jung were just full of crap and too blinded by their position in society.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
Comment
-
It's been about 30 years since I last interacted with one, but my impression of the 4 I interacted with was:
Caring but naively useless (meds), caring but self-awarely useless (meds), uninterested in anything except meds, mad scientist (ECT, meds).
Comment
-
-
Originally posted by Meticulous Man View PostThe average psychiatrist I've had to deal with has an intelligence and sensitivity roughly comparable to that of cops.
Maybe also celebs like Freud and Jung were just full of crap and too blinded by their position in society.
Also, while Jung was a psychiatrist by training, Freud was not, he was a neurologist. They are furthermore best known for their work on psychology: Freud for psychoanalysis and Jung for analytical psychology. Maybe you're conflating the terms?
Indifference is Bliss
- Likes 1
Comment
-
Comment
-
Originally posted by N35t0r View PostAlso, while Jung was a psychiatrist by training, Freud was not, he was a neurologist. They are furthermore best known for their work on psychology: Freud for psychoanalysis and Jung for analytical psychology. Maybe you're conflating the terms?
I've also had to deal with psychologists and they are in the unenviable position of being parts of the system while their entire field is considered pseudoscientific fluff. But I guess they do receive their paycheck.
Comment
-
-
Psychologists are scientists who study the mind; psychiatrists are medical personnel who treat the mind.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
Comment
-
That's a really idealizing picture of what's going on in a psychiatric hospital
Comment
-
I didn't say they were good at it.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
Comment
Comment