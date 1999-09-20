Announcement

Are psychiatrists great healer-philosophers or a mere part of the machine?

    Are psychiatrists great healer-philosophers or a mere part of the machine?

    IMO (and I have some experience) they are among the stupidest life-forms on the planet. Meds, for them, are everything. And they are in a position of authority.
    4
    A great healer
    25.00%
    1
    A part of the system
    50.00%
    2
    Banana
    50.00%
    2
  • #2
    The average psychiatrist I've had to deal with has an intelligence and sensitivity roughly comparable to that of cops.

    Maybe also celebs like Freud and Jung were just full of crap and too blinded by their position in society.

    • #3
      Yes. Definitely yes.
      Speaking of Erith:

      "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

      • #4
        Perhaps because, like cops, their job requires them to handle trash people.
        • #5
          It's been about 30 years since I last interacted with one, but my impression of the 4 I interacted with was:

          Caring but naively useless (meds), caring but self-awarely useless (meds), uninterested in anything except meds, mad scientist (ECT, meds).

          • #6
            Best psychiatrist: lots of sun, building sandcastles and body surfing. Eating healthy natural food. No meds.

            • #7
              I haven't had bad experiences with psychiatrists, but not particularly good ones either.

              Also, while Jung was a psychiatrist by training, Freud was not, he was a neurologist. They are furthermore best known for their work on psychology: Freud for psychoanalysis and Jung for analytical psychology. Maybe you're conflating the terms?
              • #8
                Click image for larger version Name: Screenshot_20250922_110217_Chrome.jpg Views: 21 Size: 91.0 KB ID: 9485443Click image for larger version Name: Screenshot_20250922_110205_Chrome.jpg Views: 22 Size: 194.9 KB ID: 9485444

                • #9
                  OK, I wasn't aware of Freud's formal education and just classed him as a "doctor who treated patients for mental problems".

                  I've also had to deal with psychologists and they are in the unenviable position of being parts of the system while their entire field is considered pseudoscientific fluff. But I guess they do receive their paycheck.

                  • #10
                    I love this map:

                    Click image for larger version Name: ?u=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fdacfzh4coc891.jpg&amp;f=1&amp;ipt=7360ff42938c1728bad8520c095aada5574b6eacffa99984df5b47fef44b1a1d.jpg Views: 20 Size: 219.6 KB ID: 9485448
                    • #11
                      Psychologists are scientists who study the mind; psychiatrists are medical personnel who treat the mind.
                      • #12
                        That's a really idealizing picture of what's going on in a psychiatric hospital

                        • #13
                          I didn't say they were good at it.
