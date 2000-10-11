Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

So is this the world we'll be livin' in?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 2
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 template Next
  • #1

    So is this the world we'll be livin' in?

    snip snip
    Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:16.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    snip snip
    Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:16.

    Comment

    • #3
      snip snip
      Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:16.

      Comment

      • #4
        snip snip
        Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:16.

        Comment

        • #5
          snip snip
          Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:15.

          Comment

          • #6
            snip snip
            Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:15.

            Comment

            • #7
              snip snip
              Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:15.

              Comment

              • #8
                snip snip
                Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:15.

                Comment

                • #9
                  If you have money there's no point to go to the US.

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    snip snip
                    Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:15.

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      If you have more money than you can spend you aren't trying to spend hard enough.
                      No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                        huh I know what you're saying and I hope you can visit Greece


                        I was once in a remote off the beaten track island. there was a guy there from california we got to talkling

                        I told him I want to go tot he US because of all the films and culture produicts that we grew up with

                        he didn't seem to understand


                        but he did advice me on the best time to visit
                        Would love to visit Greece. Maybe someday.

                        There's a lot of great stuff to see in the US, but that's true anywhere. Maybe it's just familiarity breeds contempt, but to me it seems the US trails many other places in some combination of affordability and/or friendliness (interpersonal, cultural, and especially with immigration services now). We're great at faking friendliness face to face if there's something to be gotten out of the interaction. "The customer is always right." But pretty much everyone here hates at least half of everyone else here. Most are at a much higher % than that.

                        The US is a great place to make money of course, if you're competitive.

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          Originally posted by Aeson View Post
                          The US is a great place to make money of course, if you're competitive.
                          Correction: The US is a great place to make money of course, if you're already wealthy.
                          One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
                          • Likes 1

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            Originally posted by Dauphin View Post

                            Correction: The US is a great place to make money of course, if you're already wealthy.
                            That certainly helps you be competitive. There are other ways though. Sell your soul. Collect rents. Be willing to take great risks with other people's money. Be ok with socializing any losses via bankruptcy. Let society and nature bear the costs of any negative externalities. Take advantage of employees/renters and tax loopholes. Scam/lie.

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                              and my cousine has too many pets...
                              hoping you mean cousin here and not cuisine?
                              Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
                              "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - FranÃ§ois de La Rochefoucauld

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 template Next
                              Working...
                              X