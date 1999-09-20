Are you against violence?

Announcement

    Background:

    Police announce details of fatal shooting in Espoo Police said that the man refused to drop a knife and approached an officer in a threatening manner. This was the second fatal shooting by capital-region police in a couple of months.

    Updated 14.9. 9:21
    A man was shot to death by police in southeast Espoo early Saturday, the Western Uusimaa Police Department said.

    According to a statement on Saturday morning, officers "had to use a firearm". There were unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate the person who was shot, it said. Police said that no further information would be announced, and declined to provide any details when asked by Yle.

    However, the department issued another statement in the afternoon explaining that police received a call about a suicidal person in the Niittykumpu neighbourhood at 2:49 am.

    A police patrol encountered him the stairwell of an apartment building. According to police, the man's behaviour was threatening and he did not obey the officers' orders. The man came towards one officer with a knife, at which point he was shot, according to the statement.

    The tabloid Ilta-Sanomat had earlier reported a reader's account of hearing gunshots after 3am in Niittykumpu, with many police and rescue vehicles remaining at the scene until around 5am. Niittykumpu is part of the Greater Tapiola district in the southeastern part of Espoo.

    2nd shooting by capital-region police in 2 months
    A preliminary investigation will be initiated into the use of weapons by the police in accordance with the Criminal Investigation Act. This occurs every time an officer discharges a firearm in the line of duty.

    According to the Western Uusimaa Police Department, the investigation is being led by the Police Crimes Unit of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

    This is the second death this year as a result of police use of force in Finland. In July, police shot a knife-wielding man on the roof of a building in Helsinki's Alppiharju district.

    Since the turn of the millennium, 14 people have died in Finland due to police use of force.
    Police announce details of fatal shooting in Espoo
    https://yle.fi/a/74-20182746
    Police said that the man refused to drop a knife and approached an officer in a threatening manner. This was the second fatal shooting by capital-region police in a couple of months.

    4
    I'm always against violence
    0%
    0
    I accept violence when it's legitimate use of force
    50.00%
    2
    I accept (some) violence against animals
    50.00%
    2
    I accept violence in a revolutionary situation
    25.00%
    1
    I disapprove of violence against bananas
    50.00%
    2
  • #2
    I'm against violence directed toward me and people I care about. People that aren't me or someone I care about, however, are bad, and of course violence against them is acceptable.
    Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
    "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - FranÃ§ois de La Rochefoucauld

    Comment

    • #3
      I am okay with this violence because all the place-names sound funny and therefore I am reasonably certain the violence is taking place overseas, nice and far away from me. If you didn't want to be shot you shouldn't have lived in "Espoo."
      1011 1100
      Pyrebound--a free online serial fantasy novel

      Comment

      • #4
        (Espoo is the second-biggest municipality in Finland, after Helsinki, whose neighbor it is. Part of the Olympic Village of the 1952 Olympics, for example, was located in Espoo.)

        Comment

        • #5
          I accept violence, but not in revolutionary situations.
          Blah

          Comment

          • #6
            Originally posted by BeBMan View Post
            I accept violence, but not in revolutionary situations.

            Comment

            • #7
              I'm pro violins.
              Blah

              Comment

              • #8
                Bullwinkle J Moose: I like violence because they smell pretty.
                There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

                Comment

                • #9
                  snip snip
                  Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 20, 2025, 04:19.

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    Originally posted by Meticulous Man View Post
                    (Espoo is the second-biggest municipality in Finland, after Helsinki, whose neighbor it is. Part of the Olympic Village of the 1952 Olympics, for example, was located in Espoo.)

                    Tis a silly place
                    "

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Typical espoo residence:
                      "
                      • Likes 1

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Also the Nokia HQ is located in Espoo.
                        Click image for larger version Name: unnamed.webp Views: 49 Size: 65.7 KB ID: 9485174

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          your skinny jesus can dunk too

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            Violence should be your last resort. If violence wasn't your last resort, you didn't resort to enough of it.
                            No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              Are you against violins?

                              Comment

                              • Uncle Sparky
                                #15.1
                                Uncle Sparky commented
                                September 17, 2025, 01:50
                                Editing a comment
                                What about violets?
                              • EPW
                                #15.2
                                EPW commented
                                September 17, 2025, 02:48
                                Editing a comment
                                Excuse me, this is a serious thread.
