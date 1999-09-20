Are you against violence?

Background:
Police announce details of fatal shooting in Espoo Police said that the man refused to drop a knife and approached an officer in a threatening manner. This was the second fatal shooting by capital-region police in a couple of months.
Updated 14.9. 9:21
A man was shot to death by police in southeast Espoo early Saturday, the Western Uusimaa Police Department said.
According to a statement on Saturday morning, officers "had to use a firearm". There were unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate the person who was shot, it said. Police said that no further information would be announced, and declined to provide any details when asked by Yle.
However, the department issued another statement in the afternoon explaining that police received a call about a suicidal person in the Niittykumpu neighbourhood at 2:49 am.
A police patrol encountered him the stairwell of an apartment building. According to police, the man's behaviour was threatening and he did not obey the officers' orders. The man came towards one officer with a knife, at which point he was shot, according to the statement.
The tabloid Ilta-Sanomat had earlier reported a reader's account of hearing gunshots after 3am in Niittykumpu, with many police and rescue vehicles remaining at the scene until around 5am. Niittykumpu is part of the Greater Tapiola district in the southeastern part of Espoo.
2nd shooting by capital-region police in 2 months
A preliminary investigation will be initiated into the use of weapons by the police in accordance with the Criminal Investigation Act. This occurs every time an officer discharges a firearm in the line of duty.
According to the Western Uusimaa Police Department, the investigation is being led by the Police Crimes Unit of the Office of the Prosecutor General.
This is the second death this year as a result of police use of force in Finland. In July, police shot a knife-wielding man on the roof of a building in Helsinki's Alppiharju district.
Since the turn of the millennium, 14 people have died in Finland due to police use of force.
